How The Mulan Remake Will Use Music From The Animated Film

While Yonson An didn't give us any details, the fact that he was aware of how the music was being used, could mean it will have a more prominent role than simply being in the soundtrack. Since the score likely wasn't being worked on while filming was still taking place, and thus the actor would have no clue how it was being handled, the music could actually end up being diegetic, part of the movie that the characters can actually hear. Perhaps the soldiers will sit around the camp fire and play instruments or get a little drunk one night and sing a bit.