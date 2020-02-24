The Little Shop Of Horrors Remake Is Eyeing Another Avenger

In the last decade, audiences have gotten to know Chris Evans on screen in the most positive of lights, as his portrayal of Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a beacon of goodness and moral fortitude – always willing to go the extra mile for the betterment of the world. Now that's he's done with all that, however, it seems he is taking a bit of a trip to the dark side. It started last year with his turn as the ultra-cynical asshole Hugh Ransom Drysdale in Rian Johnson's Knives Out, and will soon evidently continue with a part in an upcoming remake of Little Shop Of Horrors.