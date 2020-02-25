Star Wars' High Republic Era Will Be Explored, But Not The Way You Think

The most telling piece of information is perhaps the fact that this specific era, at least for now, will not be touched by any films or TV projects in the Star Wars galaxy. It’s a Goldilocks zone of pre-established history that theses stories will have to abide by, but also a range of free rein for those who explore the era of The High Republic. Which is fantastic, considering Star Wars: The High Republic already has some top-tier talent drafted in its ranks as well. Authors like Claudia Gray, Delilah S. Dawson, and Daniel Jose Older are all on board, as their previous experiences telling stories in the Star Wars universe have made them invaluable talents in ushering this new era of storytelling.