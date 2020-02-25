Shazam! Director Shares Blunt Thoughts About 3D Conversion

For film though I think it's not really worth it unless you not only shoot 3D but also change your whole film language to adapt to 3D and take full advantage. And we really need a way of viewing it without glasses. It's all too much of a hassle currently. I've seen a ton of movies in 3D but when I think back on them my memories are in 2D. I don't remember the 3D. Maybe that's just me though. As a director I know it's expected for bigger movies to be in 3D and I don't have a problem with that. There's some really cool 3D stuff in Shazam. The priority for me will always be the 2D version though.