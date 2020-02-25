Jurassic World's Dominion Title Is Exciting For Three Big Reasons

Following Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, it sounds like the fenced off worlds of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World have given way to something greater. Dinosaurs are now roaming in the wild, and with a time jump taking place between the previous film and this next installment, there’s more room for the action to take place. Life already moves fast enough without prehistoric beasts running free, but with the former residents of Isla Nublar out and about, you can expect it to feel a lot faster when running becomes a way of life.