Wow, G.I. Joe Spinoff Snake Eyes Has Already Wrapped, See How Henry Golding Celebrated

Looks official to me. To celebrate the end of production on Snake Eyes, Henry Golding shared an image of a slate from the film, complete with signatures presumably from members of the cast and crew. The slate also features a logo for the film, which interestingly incorporates the sigil of Cobra Commander, the primary villain of the G.I. Joe franchise and antagonist to Snake Eyes and his Joe colleagues. Perhaps that logo was just used for the slate before the other logo we saw back in January was settled on, or it just has something to do with the snake connection.