No Time To Die Will Reportedly Be The Longest James Bond Movie Yet

With this being the last time we see Daniel Craig donning the 007 mantle, it’s fitting that this concluding story will have a longer runtime. On a similar note, it was reported earlier this month that No Time to Die will also have the longest pre-titles sequence of any James Bond movie, clocking in at around 20 minutes. For a movie called No Time to Die, it sure seems like there’ll be plenty of minutes for expiration to occur (I know this joke’s already been making the rounds, but it had to be said).