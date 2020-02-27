Nick Fury Endgame Concept Art Is Running Around, And Things Could Have Been Really Bad For The Character

Unlike all the superheroes who were brought back by Hulk’s harnessing of the Infinity Stones, Nick Fury did not take place in the conflict against 2014 Thanos and his forces. However, in an alternate version of Avengers: Endgame, Fury gets drawn into the action and pays the ultimate price. I mean, maybe there’s a slim chance he somehow survived that attack and made it our of the movie alive, but given how Endgame marked the culmination of the Infinity Saga, which Fury had been part of since the beginning, something tells me he would have died in this version of events.