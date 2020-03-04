Robert Pattinson: 6 Things You Need To Know About The Next Batman Actor

It was his role as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire that got Robert Pattinson noticed as an emerging young talent in 2005, before the Twilight Saga made him a heartthrob in his 20s and led him to land such roles as Reese Witherspoon’s lover in Water for Elephants, a troubled billionaire in David Cronenberg’s Cosmopolis, Guy Pearce’s hostage in dystopian thriller The Rover, and others that continued to successfully challenge his range.

If his recent turn in Robert Eggers’ disturbing period fantasy The Lighthouse was not enough to convince you Pattinson can hold his own in a thriller, his role in the Safdie Brother’s 2017 high-stakes adrenaline rush Good Time has to be the one to do it, unless it turns out to be his performance in Christopher Nolan’s mysterious upcoming thriller Tenet or as a preacher in The Devil All the Time, or something else mainstream audiences have yet to discover. The guy turned out to lead a pretty unpredictable track record, if only more people would notice.