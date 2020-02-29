Check Out Godzilla Vs. Kong's Director’s Cryptic Post Following Reported Test Screening

Needless to say that there’s still quite a bit of work to be done until Godzilla vs. Kong is ready for the masses, from postproduction and editing to possible reshoots. And obviously just because one test audience reacted positive to the movie for the most part doesn’t necessarily mean that the rest of the world feels similarly. Nevertheless, given all the work he’s poured into Godzilla vs. Kong, I can imagine that hearing folks’ approval is a morale boost for Adam Wingard.