How Mark Wahlberg Lost 10 Pounds In Five Days For New Netflix Movie Spenser Confidential

This is our fifth movie together but all four movies that we made together I was oddly out of shape and eating what I want and drinking what I wanted. We did Lone Survivor right after 2 Guns and before that I did Pain and Gain, so I was really heavy and kinda bloated by the time we got to Lone Survivor. And then we did Deepwater Horizon where I was getting as heavy as possible drinking beer and fried food to play a guy who worked on an oil rig. Then we did Patriots' Day where I was limping around, a cop who was kinda out of shape.