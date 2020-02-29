Do MCU Fans Really Want Henry Cavill As Wolverine In Captain Marvel 2?

Again, this is pure rumor. There is no reliable source confirming that Henry Cavill is even “in talks” to play Logan. We don’t even know why Wolverine would pop up in Captain Marvel 2, although the characters do know each other in Marvel Comics and they'll have an unexpected team-up soon in Captain Marvel #17. But on Friday, the casting rumor went absolutely viral and it got fans talking about the idea. Do MCU fans like the idea of the Man of Steel and The Witcher star following in Hugh Jackman’s footsteps?