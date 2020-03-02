No, The Suicide Squad Did Not Affect Marvel's Decision To Bring James Gunn Back For Guardians Vol.3

Comic book fans were pleased as punch to see James Gunn pivot to the DC side of things for The Suicide Squad, especially given how David Ayer's original 2016 movie failed to resonate with audiences. Gunn has proven how adept he is at balancing an ensemble cast of unknown characters, with fans eager to see how his Guardians of the Galaxy sensibility might be translated to the DCEU. And once he was reinstated by Marvel, that meant the fandom was getting two comic book blockbusters from the acclaimed filmmaker.