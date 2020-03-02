Hollywood Tried Really Hard To Keep Matthew McConaughey In Rom-Coms

Matthew McConaughey is one of those actors who it seems has done it all. From serious dramas to Oscar winning roles. He's done action movies and romantic comedies. He's an actor who seems to have largely avoided being locked into a particular type of film role, though it seems that's not from lack of trying on the part of the studios. Matthew McConaughey recently revealed that he made a concerted effort to separate himself from the sort of roles he was known for around 2008, but he left a lot of money on the table to do it.