5 Ways Star Wars: The High Republic Could Revolutionize The Movies

I know it sounds blasphemous to say in this MCU film era, but Star Wars would be much better if it were disconnected. This is a vast and expansive universe that has felt small due to the Skywalker Saga, and now it can flourish and branch out in The High Republic. I'm not saying characters can never cross over, but I'd also like to see eventual stories that may get adapted for the big screen to be entirely disconnected from each other. It's probably wishful thinking if another trilogy is on the way, but we can all dream!