Uncharted: An Updated Cast List

Tom Holland

Making the Uncharted movie a prequel means you need a younger actor to bring globe-trotting treasure hunter Nathan Drake to life, and Tom Holland is the man for that job. This marks the second way in which the actor is contributing to the Sony film landscape, as he’s also the current live-action Spider-Man, who, thanks to a partnership with Disney, gets to keep participating in the MCU. Holland has been attached to Uncharted since May 2017, and while the world is already quite familiar with him from his time as the Web-Slinger, not to mention from movies like The Current War and Onward, Uncharted will give him the chance to show off his chops as lead of a different property.