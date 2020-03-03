The Hunt Director Responds To Trailer Backlash And Release Delay

So The Hunt found itself in hot water in part because of a potential own goal from the trailer, combined with a rumor that was apparently just false. Whatever the reason, following a controversy that even saw the President of the United States weigh in, the movie was pulled from the release calendar and until that new trailer hit a couple weeks back, we weren't sure if we would ever see it. For good or ill, Craig Zobel is just happy the movie is finally coming out. At least now the movie can be judged for what it is, rather than what people seem to think it is.