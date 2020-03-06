Transformers: 5 Things The Franchise Could Do To Get Back On Top

You cannot deny that you've thought of it before: a crossover event putting the Transformers in the world of Pacific Rim, Guillermo del Toro’s live action adaptation of playtime with action figures in the bathtub that spawned a 2018 sequel, in which the Autobots join forces with Jaeger pilots to take down the next incoming threat of Kaijus. The concept could actually go one of a few ways, such as seeing the Kaijus’ interdimensional portal take them to the Transformers universe, leaving the bots on their own without Jaeger pilots’ help, or if the Autobots found themselves trapped in the Kaijus’ dimension (an unseen, but much-discussed, place that deserves to be a movie setting). However they are bound to meet, it would be destined to be the greatest display of machine vs. monster action yet.