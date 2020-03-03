Why Harrison Ford Still Doesn't Consider Himself An Action Star Despite Indiana Jones And Star Wars

Harrison Ford recently did a breakdown of his acting career with Vanity Fair, and when 1993’s The Fugitive came up, he gave the above comment about how he sees himself within the action genre. Yes, the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, as well as the other movies Ford mentioned had action within them, but if you want to count Ford as one of Hollywood’s most prominent action stars alongside such folks as Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis, he doesn’t agree with that assessment.