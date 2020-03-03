How Cheap The Invisible Man Was To Make Compared To The Dark Universe's The Mummy

Following the failure of The Mummy in 2017, Universal scuttled plans to build a series of interconnected monster movies in the MCU-esque Dark Universe. But Universal still wanted to leverage its classic monster characters and had to find a new way to do so post-Dark Universe. The first product of Universal’s new approach is last weekend’s The Invisible Man. And if you want evidence of just how different these two films are, look no further than how much cheaper The Invisible Man was to make than The Mummy.