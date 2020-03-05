Disney+’s Hocus Pocus 2 Just Took A Big Step Forward

Workaholics writer and producer Jen D’Angelo is writing the script, and Lynn Harris (The Notebook, The Shallows) is producing, per Variety. There have been many rounds of talk about a Hocus Pocus sequel for so many years that's it’s tough to decipher what fans can expect from the Halloween movie. Last we heard, the script does include the central three Salem witches from the original as characters in the movie.