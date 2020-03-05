James Gunn Just Shut Down A Cute Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Rumor

When we last left off with Thor in Avengers: Endgame, he’d hitched a ride to parts unknown with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and there was clearly some confusion between him and Star-Lord over who was in charge of the team. One would imagine that they’ll have decided who’s the proper leader of the Guardians by the time Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives, but if any of you were wondering if the position would be decided by a dance-off, director and writer James Gunn has officially taken that off the table.