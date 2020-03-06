5 Ways The New Honey, I Shrunk The Kids Sequel Can Succeed

There are some rumors out there about the plot and characters in the film, but we haven't learned much other than Josh Gad’s Nick Szalinski will wind up shrinking his own kids. What we don’t know is whether the other Szalinski kids Amy and Adam will be involved in any way. The same goes for their mom Diana, who rumors indicate may have passed away before Shrunk begins. I don’t know if Disney would bring back Amy O’Neill or Bug Hall for a cameo, but these characters have played major roles in this franchise, so we need to know where they are now.