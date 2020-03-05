The Eternals Features Kumail Nanjiani In A Bollywood Dance Number

It's a difficult time for Marvel fans, as we're currently occupying the interim period between phases. But while there are no new movies hitting theaters until Black Widow kicks things off in May, there's tons of exciting projects to look forward to. In addition to the TV series heading to Disney+, the fandom is eagerly anticipating big screen adventures like The Eternals. Kumail Nanjiani got ripped for his role in Chloé Zhao's Marvel debut, and he recently revealed that we should expect some Bollywood action in the upcoming blockbuster.