Jackie Chan Provides Medical Update After Quarantine Rumors

As a number of films have had to hold off on Chinese debuts due to the country’s closure of a huge swath of movie theaters, Vanguard is among the ranks of films like Dolittle, 1917 and the recently rescheduled No Time To Die that have affected by recent events. That’s the only film in Jackie Chan’s recent output that may be affected as well, as there are no release dates issued yet for the several Jackie Chan films that will be hitting theaters in 2020.