A Quiet Place: Part II Reactions Are In, Here’s What People Are Saying

You’ll recall that the end of A Quiet Place saw John Krasinski’s Lee Abbot being killed by the sound-sensitive creatures that are running rampant on Earth, but the rest of the family realized soon after that young Regan’s cochlear implant could emit a sound that can weaken these monstrosities. Armed with the knowledge of how to turn the tables on the predators, A Quiet Place: Part II sees the rest of the Abbot family venturing into the outside world fighting not only to survive against these creatures, but from other threats a little closer to home, so to speak.