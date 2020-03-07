The Conjuring’s James Wan Is Tackling A Universal Monsters Movie

The last five years have been quite hectic for Universal Pictures in its attempts to reinvigorate its Monsters label. Originally the plan was to push forward with an interconnected monster movie universe akin to what’s been done with the MCU. The Dark Universe launched in 2017 with The Mummy, and in addition to Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem being cast as the Invisible Man and Frankenstein’s monster, respectively, other characters that would have been introduced included the Bride of Frankenstein, the Wolf Man, the Creature from the Black Lagoon and more.