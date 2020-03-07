Is The Expendables 4 Still On? Randy Couture Has An Update On Sylvester Stallone's Movie

It was assumed he was talking about The Expendables 4, but maybe he was talking about the new graphic novel sending the Expendables to hell. Either way, Randy Couture has read a script out there for the fourth movie, and liked what he read. Hopefully we do get the greenlight this spring 2020 for production, although he's right to note that it's not easy to get a film that big off the ground. Each movie seems to amp up the A-list action cast and it takes a lot of work to get the schedules in order.