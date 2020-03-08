Eva Green Is Baffled By That Doctor Strange 2 Rumor, But Also Cool With It?

Since Scott Derrickson stepped away from directing Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, the film’s overall creative direction seems to be a bit in flux. There are rumors that Sam Raimi will step in to fill Scott Derrickson’s shoes. There are more rumors that the film will have a new script. And according to Kevin Feige, we can expect to see some new Marvel Comics characters joining the MCU fray -- but we seriously have no idea who they might be.