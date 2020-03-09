Looks Like Taskmaster Is Mimicking The Entire Avengers Team And It’s Awesome

Hawkeye's Bow

Finally we're given another look at a moment we saw in the first trailer, Taskmaster using a bow and arrow. Without context, it could certainly be that Taskmaster is just using the weapon for its own sake. He's probably well trained in the use of a lot of different weapons. Since he's in charge of thew Red Room, where Black Widow received her training, that would seem to be necessary. However, knowing that the MCU version of Taskmaster has the same skill set as his comic counterpart, it seems quite likely that this is an intentional reference that Taskmaster has been studying Black Widow's buddy Hawkeye as well.