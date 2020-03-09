Star Wars Fans Are Not Impressed With All The Rise Of Skywalker Novelization Reveals

At least, not in the way the Emperor Palpatine reveals did. The Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker novelization revealed how Palpatine survived Return of the Jedi, but it was a little bit more uninspired than what many were hoping to learn. It turns out that Emperor Palpatine was a clone, which means he wasn't the Palpatine seen in the Prequel and Original Trilogies. At least physically speaking, as the novel made a point to note Palpatine's spirit embodied this clone via some means of possession. In terms of all the ways Sith can achieve with their abilities and the various survival methods in Star Wars canon, some felt the explanation was pretty bland.