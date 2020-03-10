Kylo Ren And Rey Star Wars Deepfake Gives Reylo Shippers A Pride And Prejudice Proposal

Of course, if you are a Star Wars fan, by now you’ve likely seen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker -- If not I'm about to get into bigger spoilers -- and know how the will they/won’t they story of Rey and Kylo Ren ends. Reylo finally became a thing, but only for a brief moment as Ben Solo emerged from some rubble to save and kiss Rey before becoming one with the force. More on that ending and what it means here.