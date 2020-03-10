Following No Time To Die, Sony Has Pushed Back An Upcoming Movie Over Coronavirus Concerns

Last week, in a shocking and massive move that will have ripple effects throughout the year, Sony pushed the release date of one of the year’s biggest blockbusters, No Time To Die, back seven months, from April 10 to November 25. This move came in response to the Coronavirus situation that has had a significantly detrimental effect on the international box office, where the latest Bond flick was eyeing to make a healthy chunk of its money. Now, following No Time To Die, Sony has pushed back another upcoming movie over Coronavirus concerns.