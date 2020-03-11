Disney’s Live-Action Peter Pan Movie Has Cast Its Peter And Wendy

Now with lead actors attached, Peter Pan & Wendy now finds itself in a similar position as The Little Mermaid, another Disney remake that is planned, but hasn't seemed to move forward yet. It appears likely that one of these two films will be the next live-action remake following Cruella, as they're the only projects that we're aware are this far along, but which we'll see first, or when we'll see it, remains to be seen. We know that a sequel to Aladdin is also in the cards, though that one is clearly in an earlier state of development.