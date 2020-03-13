No Time To Die And Other Movies That Have Been Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Speaking of potentially apocalyptic events, the second chapter of John Krasinski's story of a family plagued by monstrous alien invaders that hunt by sound has also been victimized by the Coronavirus panic. The director announced on his social media that, with A Quiet Place Part II being a film "you have to see all together," that means that now is "clearly not the right time to do that." Paramount also released an official statement confirming that fans will have to stay quiet until the sequel, starring Emily Blunt, is given a new global release date.