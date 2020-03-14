Kevin Hart's New Movie Quickly Replaced Jason Statham With Another A-List Actor

Woody Harrelson should have a big Fall 2020, from playing Cletus Kasady/Carnage in Venom 2 in October to this role for November. It's not exactly a supporting role, either, since Jason Statham was playing The Man From Toronto himself. That's the role Harrelson will now play, per Deadline. He's the world's deadliest assassin, who teams up with a guy named Teddy (Kevin Hart), aka New York's biggest screw-up, when they are mistaken for each other in a rented Airbnb. They are forced to team up to save the day and try to survive each other.