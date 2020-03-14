Wow, Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Just Set A Major Box Office Record

So, basically any way you cut it, Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the bigger cinematic success stories of 2020 (at least, thus far). However, despite its domestic box office domination, it still has quite a ways to go to catch up to other video game films internationally. As far as the worldwide box office is concerned, Warcraft appears to be the current winner with $439 million, followed closely behind by Detective Pikachu at $433 million. After that is Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time at $336 million. Sonic the Hedgehog’s current worldwide gross is $301.9 million.