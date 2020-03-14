Uh, Really? Fantastic Beasts 3 Is Still Expected To Start Filming Next Week

Up until just today, Warner Bros. appeared to be sticking with its filming schedule for most movies, including The Batman. But then even Robert Pattinson's movie moved ... so I'm waiting for the magical mischief to apparate WB's Fantastic Beasts 3 filming to another date. Unless they can't without moving the release date? After all, Ezra Miller supposedly has The Flash movie to make after this, and Johnny Depp has his lawsuits, among other things. The entire cast is busy. But that's also the case for most other movies.