AMC Cracks Down Further On Theater Attendance Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Even once things back to "normal" theaters are likely to have problems. Movie fans might be less excited about going back to crowded places even after they're told doing so is ok. There will also be a lot to work out regarding movie releases. All the films that were scheduled to open but don't will need to find new dates, which will likely result in a significant change to the entire release calendar as everything moves around. The calendar could see moves for the next year as films that are currently in production might get pushed back due to delays of their own.