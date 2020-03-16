Trolls World Tour, The Invisible Man And More Theatrical Films Are All Hitting Homes Early

If one wanted to be a bit mercenary about the whole thing (and why not, this is still a business), this seems like a win-win for the studios. If this doesn't work, if nobody takes advantage of the option to spend $20 to see a brand new movie at home, then the studio will simply go back to the old way of doing things once the current situation has passed, likely with minimal damage done to the relationship with the theaters. If, however, this is a success and the consumer is interested in this option, then it's time for the current model to go through some changes.