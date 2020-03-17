Good News, Looks Like Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are Out Of The Hospital

Not only do we not know exactly how long the pandemic is going to keep every day life shutdown, but we also don't know how the shakeups to the release schedule are going to change things in the aftermath (major releases like A Quiet Place: Part II and Mulan are going to be looking for new release windows, and it's unclear how they might impact projects currently holding on to their established dates). This in mind, we also don't know what's going to happen to Tom Hanks movies set to come out in the second half of 2020 – including BIOS on October 2 and News Of The World on Christmas Day.