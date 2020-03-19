Why Dave Bautista's My Spy Needs To Be Put On Netflix Immediately

The only problem is in the case of something like the Trolls sequel, it'll be charging around $20 a rental, which might not be the desired price point in a world where that sort of money pre-orders you a digital copy of those very same movies. By aligning itself with Netflix, My Spy would be available in a VOD context, but on a platform that already makes its money by charging subscribers a monthly fee. So the choice between spending a premium price on a 48-hour rental, or subscribing for a month's worth of access to Netflix’s library is a no-brainer.