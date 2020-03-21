Every Star Wars Movie Ranked, Including The Rise Of Skywalker

While J.J. Abrams saw his job with the new Star Wars movies as recapturing the feeling of the original trilogy, Rian Johnson met his backwards-looking gaze with a vision that looked forward and considered where the classic hero/villain dynamic of the franchise could go without the road map of George Lucas’ original films. It’s thrilling to watch Kylo Ren carve out a whole new future for the Dark Side, see Rey tempted away from the light, and have Luke caught in the middle struggling with his connection to the Force. By the end of the movie there is an excellent set up for a perfect next chapter, with goodness reignited in the universe and the use of the Force spreading, and it’s a shame that we never got it.