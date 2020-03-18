Star Wars; The Rise Of Skywalker And 8 Other Films With Early Digital Releases Thanks To Coronavirus

*Early Digital Releases *

Some movies were on their way to Digital/Blu-ray releases already when the coronavirus outbreak hit, and simply decided to push up the normal Digital release so it would get here a little sooner. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, was supposed to arrive yesterday, but it instead hit over the weekend. Just Mercy the legal drama starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx wasn't supposed to hit Digital until March 24, and while you'll still need to wait until then if you want to rent it, the movie was made available for digital purchase as of March 17. Similarly, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be available for digital purchase on March 24. Rentals won't be available until April 7, which is when we were expecting the digital release to drop originally.