Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In April 2020

Leave a Comment
Every month, streaming providers provide an updated list of titles for the world to gander at, and usually there are a good handful of titles that make it all sparkle. Yet, when it comes to Netflix's April 2020 update, the lineup ahead is really, seriously impressive. Some old favorites are back after leaving not too long ago, new and exciting options are headed into the fray, and Netflix original output is still chugging along.
If you're curious about this month's Netflix lineup, you can always rewind back through March of 2020's incoming class via our previous lineup, below. If you're ready for the future, join us as we launch into the April 2020 docket of Netflix's incoming titles.
Week of April 1
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 4/1/20
How to Fix a Drug Scandal - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 4/1/20
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 4/1/20
Nailed It!: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/1/20
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/1/20
40 Days and 40 Nights - 4/1/20
Bloodsport - 4/1/20
Cadillac Records - 4/1/20
Can't Hardly Wait - 4/1/20
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke - 4/1/20
Community: Season 1-6 - 4/1/20
Deep Impact - 4/1/20
God's Not Dead - 4/1/20
Just Friends - 4/1/20
Killer Klowns from Outer Space - 4/1/20
Kim's Convenience: Season 4 - 4/1/20
Lethal Weapon - 4/1/20
Lethal Weapon 2 - 4/1/20
Lethal Weapon 3 - 4/1/20
Lethal Weapon 4 - 4/1/20
Minority Report - 4/1/20
Molly's Game - 4/1/20
Mortal Kombat - 4/1/20
Mud - 4/1/20
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends - 4/1/20
Promised Land - 4/1/20
Road to Perdition - 4/1/20
Salt - 4/1/20
School Daze - 4/1/20
Sherlock Holmes - 4/1/20
Soul Plane - 4/1/20
Sunrise in Heaven - 4/1/20
Taxi Driver - 4/1/20
The Death of Stalin - 4/1/20
The Girl with All the Gifts - 4/1/20
The Hangover - 4/1/20
The Matrix - 4/1/20
The Matrix Reloaded - 4/1/20
The Matrix Revolutions - 4/1/20
The Perks of Being a Wallflower - 4/1/20
The Roommate - 4/1/20
The Runaways - 4/1/20
The Social Network - 4/1/20
Wildling - 4/1/20
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly - 4/2/20
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll - 4/2/20
Coffee & Kareem - NETFLIX FILM - 4/3/20
La casa de papel: Part 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/3/20
Money Heist: The Phenomenon - NETFLIX FILM - 4/3/20
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy - NETFLIX FAMILY - 4/3/20
StarBeam - NETFLIX FAMILY - 4/3/20
Angel Has Fallen - 4/4/20
Week of April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer - 4/5/20
The Big Show Show - NETFLIX FAMILY - 4/6/20
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/7/20
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 - NETFLIX ANIME - 4/9/20
Brews Brothers - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/10/20
LA Originals - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 4/10/20
La vie scolaire - NETFLIX FILM - 4/10/20
Love Wedding Repeat - NETFLIX FILM - 4/10/20
The Main Event - NETFLIX FILM - 4/10/20
Tigertail - NETFLIX FILM - 4/10/20
Week of April 12
Chris D'Elia: No Pain - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 4/12/20
The Innocence Files - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 4/15/20
Outer Banks - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/15/20
Despicable Me - 4/16/20
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/16/20
Fauda: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/16/20
Hail, Caesar! - 4/16/20
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 4/16/20
Jem and the Holograms - 4/16/20
Betonrausch - NETFLIX FILM - 4/17/20
#blackAF - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/17/20
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) - NETFLIX FILM - 4/17/20
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 4/17/20
Legado en los huesos - NETFLIX FILM - 4/17/20
Sergio - NETFLIX FILM - 4/17/20
Too Hot to Handle - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/17/20
The Green Hornet - 4/18/20
Week of April 19
Cooked with Cannabis - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/20/20
The Midnight Gospel - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/20/20
The Vatican Tapes - 4/20/20
Bleach: The Assault - 4/21/20
Bleach: The Bount - 4/21/20
Middleditch & Schwartz - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 4/21/20
Absurd Planet - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/22/20
Circus of Books - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 4/22/20
El silencio del pantano - NETFLIX FILM - 4/22/20
The Plagues of Breslau - NETFLIX FILM - 4/22/20
The Willoughbys - NETFLIX FILM - 4/22/20
Win the Wilderness - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/22/20
The House of Flowers : Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/23/20
After Life: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/24/20
Extraction - NETFLIX FILM - 4/24/20
Hello Ninja: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 4/24/20
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 4/24/20
The Artist - 4/25/20
Django Unchained - 4/25/20
Week of April 26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/26/20
Battle: Los Angeles - 4/27/20
Never Have I Ever - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/27/20
A Secret Love - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 4/29/20
Extracurricular - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/29/20
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 4/29/20
Nadiya’s Time to Eat - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/29/20
Summertime - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/29/20
Dangerous Lies - NETFLIX FILM - 4/30/20
Drifting Dragons - NETFLIX ANIME - 4/30/20
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/30/20
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) - NETFLIX FILM - 4/30/20
The Victims' Game - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 4/30/20
April TBD
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage (New Episodes) - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Circle Game - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The King: Eternal Monarch - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Just when you thought some of your favorites in the movies lineup were gone but not forgotten, some pretty big titles have resurfaced on the Netflix streaming platform. In particular, all three movies in The Matrix trilogy and all four Lethal Weapon flicks are about to come back to a home screen near you! So while production on The Matrix 4 may be on hold because of COVID-19, you'll still have plenty of time to catch up on those previous adventures.
In tribute to the recent updates involving Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's recovery from their own coronavirus diagnosis, it seems like a good time to highlight a deep cut in the Hanks movie library coming online. Director Sam Mendes' adaptation of the graphic novel Road to Perdition is one of those rare times where you'll see Tom Hanks playing a bit of an anti-hero, as his mob hitman character goes on the road with his young son.
Last, but not least, a pretty notable Netflix original is debuting in April, as Extraction (previously titled Dhaka) sees Marvel Cinematic Universe employees Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour teaming up for an original film written by Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo. An action-packed drama where Hemsworth risks his life to save the son of a drug lord, Extraction is one of the new ventures from The Russo Brothers' production company AGBO. So while we might be waiting a little longer to see Black Widow, there's no shortage of superpowered entertainment to come.
TV fans aren't going to be left in the cold though, as there's plenty of returning frivolities, as well as some new blood, on the horizon. After several successful, and absolutely hysterical, stand-up specials on Netflix, comedian Ilza Shlesinger --recently known for Spenser Confidential --is about to get her own sketch show. Entitled The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, it basically does what it says on the tin, providing everyone's favorite elder millennial with a platform for even more laughs.
This sounds like a good option for those of you who are looking for something along the lines of I Think You Should Leave, or John Mulaney and The Sack Lunch Bunch. If you're more of a fan of something like, say, Nailed It! or The Last Kingdom, you'll be able to see both of those series come back for their fourth seasons of operation. Though if you're looking for something new to feast your eyes on, Netflix has that taken care of as well.
Thanks to a huge deal forged between black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Netflix, audience will get to see Barris' first new show on the platform, #blackAF. Starring its creator and Rashida Jones, this new series is based on Kenya Barris' family life, and is not meant to compete with black-ish in any way. Though, it will be exciting to see what Barris can get away with on Netflix, as his previous network relationship did come with some strings.
Netflix is ready to make your quarantine a little more exciting with all of the entertainment options it's about to provide. Though that doesn't change the usual stipulation that you should check this listing often, as titles are subject to change and availability. We'll see you back here this time next month, when May 2020 brings a fresh crop of material to the online library of Netflix.