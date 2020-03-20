Why Wonder Woman 1984 Should Not Skip Theaters And Stream Right Now

The Part Where This Is An Opportunity

I get it. I want to watch Wonder Woman 1984 right now too, and I also understand how terrible this must be for Warner Bros. They have what should be a huge hit on their hands and if we want to express that more cynically, a cash cow. I completely understand talking it out and figuring out the best course of action. But I firmly believe the best thing from a money standpoint, the best thing for movie theaters and the best thing for the future of the franchise is to wait this out and be the first big movie that welcomes everyone back to the theater. When this frustrating hell is all over, people are going to want to get back to the things they love. I can think of few things (other than maybe sports) that could provide a better shared experience and a better moment than millions of people heading back to the theater and seeing Wonder Woman 1984 together.

This could be and should be the first movie to offer that communal opportunity, and if that means delaying profits for a month or two because of Coronavirus, I think that's the right call.