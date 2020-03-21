Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers Has Died At 81

Kenny Rogers also found success as an actor in dozens of small roles throughout his career, most notably in the 1982 racing film Six Pack and in multiple made-for-TV movies based on his song “The Gambler.” He also played himself in the 1995 CBS movie Big Dreams and Broken Hearts: The Dottie West Story. In addition to appearing in films, his music has also played a prominent role in Hollywood. His songs have been featured in some of the most memorable moments from Stranger Things, The Big Lebowski and Urban Cowboy, just to name a few.