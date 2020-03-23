Wow! Rita Wilson Proves She Has Serious Bars In New Self-Quarantine Video

While people around the world have been stuck inside their homes social distancing/ in quarantine, entertainers have been trying to do what they do best: entertain. In some cases it hasn't gone as expected, with the Gal Gadot-led "Imagine" video being the most obvious example, but Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have consistently been providing some great content on their social media platforms.

The world has been worried about the couple ever since it was revealed earlier this month that both of them have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but they've been demonstrating their high spirits via a wide variety of online posts. The most recent comes from Rita Wilson's Instagram, and if you haven't already heard about it, I'll maintain the surprise element until after you've clicked play on the video below: