Tom Hanks Shares Encouraging Words As He And Rita Wilson Approach End Of Coronavirus Symptoms

As widespread as the coronavirus outbreak is, most of probably don't know anybody personally affected by it, which can make the whole thing feel much more distant than it really is. For those people, learning that Tom Hanks had contracted the virus has probably been as personal as it has been. Luckily, Hanks has never lost his good humor, which has endeared him to a generation of movie fans. On the one hand, learning Hanks had the virus was the worst news to get if you're a fan, but at the same time he's exactly the sort of positive, rational person, who can spread the right message after getting it.