Idris Elba's Wife Explains Why She Quarantined With Him After COVID-19 Diagnosis

The coronavirus outbreak has hit everywhere on earth to one degree or another, and that means that a handful of Hollywood actors have contracted the virus. One of the most prominent names to come out and say he is currently dealing with the virus is Idris Elba, who made a video announcing to the public that he had tested positive. And now, so has Elba's wife, Sabrina.
Sabrina Elba was sitting by Idris' side during his video, which struck some as a strange decision, since we're all be asked to socially distance ourselves in order to avoid infection. However, in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey on Apple TV+ (via NBC), Elba says that she was actually with her husband on the day of his probable exposure, as well as for several days afterward, so she was likely already infected with the virus, leading her to make the decision to stay with her husband during this quarantine period. According to Sabrina Elba...
I could have made the decision to put myself, maybe, in a separate room or stay away, and I'm sure that people are making those decisions. And they're tough decisions to make. But I made the decision to want to be with him and, you know, still touch him.
Social distancing is, of course, a tad more complicated where you share a home with somebody. It's certainly not impossible, but for many of us being close to our families is going to be one of the most important things in helping us all stay sane, if they don't drive us crazy first.
At the time of Idris Elba's positive test it's possible, though it seems highly unlikely, that his wife had not been infected, in the end, she decided to stay with him, and whether or not she had been infected earlier, she is now.
And as long as the two of them remain isolated together, and don't infect anybody else, it's not the end of the world that the husband and wife are both sick together. Honestly, because she had been in close contact with somebody who was infected, she needed to isolate herself anyway and at a certain point having the husband and wife isolated from each other was going to be tougher on them both than simply being isolated together.
On the plus side, there is an end in sight for those that are suffering from coronavirus who are healthy enough to deal with it. Tom Hanks, who started showing symptoms a couple of weeks ago in Australia has stated that he and wife Rita Wilson are starting to feel batter. While being sick for two full weeks certainly doesn't sound like fun, there does appear to be an end to the coronavirus.